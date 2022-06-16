ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Elmira Corning National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is celebrating its 53rd Freedom Fund Awards Celebration tonight, June 16th.

The event is virtual from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM and the theme is “Unity-Changing Moments Into Movements.” The speaker will be Rev. Julian Armand Cook, Senior Pastor of Buffalo`s Macedonia Baptist Church, and Dean of Houghton College. The Honorary Chair and Moderator will be Mr. Guy Vickers, President, PVH Foundation, PVH Corp.

The celebration will recognize individuals and organizations, award Financial Assistance to high school graduates, and more. The event is free and open to the public to attend.

Membership inquiries for the Elmira Corning NAACP or donations can be sent to P.O. Box 698, Elmira, NY 14902 or memberships can be completed online at https://naacp,org/join-naacp/become-member, branch #2144.

If you wish to attend the event, the registration link can be found here.