ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Six new deputies were sworn into the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office in a ceremony that took place on Wednesday morning in Elmira.

The ceremony was held at the Hazlett Building on Wednesday, Dec. 6, for the six new deputies of the sheriff’s office. The following deputies were sworn in at the ceremony:

Deputy Jacob J. Cardindale, 24, of Elmira, is a transfer from the Elmira Heights Police Department. He is a graduate of Elmira High School and has an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Corning Community College. Deputy Cardindale will work in the Road Division at the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Thomas M. Barr, 48, of Pine City, is a transfer from the West Elmira Police Department. He started his career as a Correction Officer at the Chemung County Jail in 2010 and then started as a Police Officer with West Elmira PD that same year until 2021, where he held the title of Chief of Police. Deputy Barr will serve as Security at the HRC building.

Deputy John T. MacBeth, 50, of Elmira, is a transfer from the West Elmira PD. He started his career at the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office where he stayed from 2009 until 2014. He then became a Police Officer with West Elmira PD in 2015 and was eventually promoted to the rank of Sergeant until his transfer. Deputy MacBeth will serve as security at the HRC building.

Deputy Bryce M. Akins, 25, of Elmira, was employed as a Correction Officer at the Chemung County Jail since 2019 and has been enlisted with the U.S. National Guard since 2016. He is a graduate of Elmira High School and has a Business degree from Corning Community College. Deputy Akins will start the Police Academy in January 2024.

Deputy Christopher J. Long, 20, of Elmira, was employed as a Correction Officer at the Chemung County Jail from July 2023, until his transfer to the road patrol in November 2023. He is a graduate of Elmira High School. Deputy Long will start the Police Academy in January 2024.

Deputy Jacob D. Adams, 20, of Big Flats, was working at Wegmans before his employment with the Sheriff’s Office. He is a graduate of Elmira High School. Deputy Adams will start the Police Academy in January 2024.

In addition to the swearing-in ceremony, there was also a promotional pinning ceremony for a recent promotion at the Sheriff’s Office. Sergeant David M. Bucholz started his career with the Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in 2014 on the Road Patrol. He is a Training Officer and certified Unmanned Aerial Vehicle operator who will continue on the Road Patrol.