WAYNE, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Emergency Services announced there are warming stations available as crews work over the next few days to restore natural gas to hundreds of customers in Wayne, Tyrone, and Barrington.

Emergency Services Director Tim Marshall announced that about 600 NYSEG customers lost gas service on January 16. “The outage may last several days” and affects customers in Wayne, Tyrone (Schuyler County), and Barrington (Yates County), Marshall said.

Emergency Services, local officials, State agencies, and NYSEG are working to repair the outage, according to the announcement.

In the meantime, Marshall said warming centers are open at the Tyrone Fire Department (3600 SR 226) and the Hammondsport Fire Department (8521 SR 54). Tyrone’s is open until further notice, while Hammondsport’s is open until 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 16.

Anyone who smells gas should leave the house and call 911, Marshall said. He also reminded customers to conserve their hot water, as well as avoid using propane, kerosene, torpedo or other heaters in the house as they produce carbon monoxide. The announcement also to be careful when using electric heaters, connecting power cords, using a fireplace, and electric stoves.

Marshall added that anyone without gas in the affected areas that has questions can call 800-572-1121.

More information on the outage will be added when updates become available.