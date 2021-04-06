607 Fortnite Series coming to Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Video games have taken flight since the start of the pandemic but even before that they started taking stage collegiately in places like Elmira College.

The National E-Sports Association is trying to expand on the importance of gaming and the positive avenues it can give to younger generations.

With the help of NEA President Lori Bajorek and local community leader Jerome Emanuel, the 607 Fortnite series is coming to the Twin Tiers to help steer kids away from the streets and shift their focus to teamwork and a new kind of sport.

It will be an 5-week tournament featuring 3 different levels of play.

Beginner: Ages 8-12

Advanced: Ages 13- 17

Pro: Ages 18+

League Schedule:

April 16 / 17

April 23 / 24

April 30 / May 1

May 7 / 8

May 14 / 15

Qualifier Match format:

Beginner and Advanced groups compete each Friday evening.

Beginner group → 7:00pm – 8:30pm EST

Advanced group → 8:30pm – 10:00pm EST

Pro groups compete each Saturday evening → 7:00pm – 10:00pm EST

QUALIFIER MATCH INFORMATION:

All qualifier matches will use Fortnite’s custom matchmaking system, so you will only be playing against other league participants.

Fortnite Platforms Supported: PC, Xbox One & Series X/S, Playstation 4 & 5

In-Game Settings:

Matchmaking region: NA-EAST

Gamemode: Regular Solos (non-arena)

Anonymous Mode: Disabled

MATCH SCORING:

Players will be responsible for submitting their scores after each game. To report your scores, you’ll need to know your placement (out of 100), and the number of eliminations you got during the game. You’ll also need a screenshot with this information visible to verify your scores. Information for score submission will be emailed to you after registration. PLEASE READ ALL INFORMATION EMAILED TO YOU AFTER REGISTRATION.

If you would like to register you can do so at the link below:

https://www.nea.gg/607

Jerome Emanuel says, ” This tournament gives kids in our area something to look forward to on a Friday or Saturday evening instead of being out in the streets or something”. “Giving these kids the opportunity to play games competitively with live shoutcasters and in a competitive atmosphere is exciting for the community and a way to bring awareness to a new sport”.

Lori Bajorek, President of the National ESports Association says, ” We have to look at how we can make them feel, how we can help give them something to gravitate and work towards and be able to celebrate something together in the community”.