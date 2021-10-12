63-year-old hospitalized with ‘severe head injury’ after Vestal bike accident

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) – A man has been hospitalized after a serious bike-vehicle accident in the Town of Vestal last week.

At 2:45 p.m. on October 8, Vestal Police responded to Vestal Road at the Route 201 North on-ramp for an accident involving a bicyclist.

When officers arrived, they found the 63-year-old man on the side of the road with “a severe head injury.” He was unresponsive and was taken to Wilson Hospital in an ambulance.

The investigation determined that the man was traveling east on the should when he turned north into traffic and was hit by a vehicle traveling east. Police don’t know why he turned into the road.

He was not wearing a helmet and suffered a serious head injury from landing on the pavement. He was listed in Critical Condition in the ICU.

There were no other injuries reported and no tickets issued. Police haven’t released the name of the victim.