ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The final numbers are in from the 7 Mountains Media radiothon fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network.

This year the Twin Tiers stepped up to the plate to help break the record for the most funds ever raised for the annual radiothon with a massive $106,600.

This record previously breaks last year’s record of $105,000.

All the money raised from the two-day event will go to help children in the Arnot Health NICU.