ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Legislature has approved $700,000 in grants from American Rescue Plan money that will be used as recovery programs for local businesses and agriculture.

The Legislature unanimously passed resolutions that established two COVID recovery programs from the $8 million the County received from the ARP. The grant program for local businesses in the “Orange Zone”sets aside $400,000 for businesses in grants up to $5,000. The Agricultural Subsidy program allocates $250,000 for Chemung County farms, also in grants up to $5,000.

“It is extremely important that we reinvest this money back into the community in a way that has the ability to stimulate the economy”, said Legislature Vice Chairman John Burin.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss will be responsible for implementing and overseeing the two programs, which includes developing guidelines for applications and distribution. The resolutions said Moss must refer the “completed and qualified” applications by August 29, 2022.

Dave Manchester, Chairman of the Legislature, said, “The hard-working people of Chemung County endured so much these last few years, it’s nice to be able to say ‘Thank You’ for continuing to work through that hardship.”