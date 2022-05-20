ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police arrested a man late Thursday after reports of a firearm discharge came from a residence on Lyon Street.

56-year-old John R. Sever was arrested after officers responded to 570 Lyon St. around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When officers arrived they witnessed Sever and an 18-year-old homeless male guest exiting the residence, where they were then apprehended by police.

An investigative team was called to the scene and a search warrant of the residence was secured. During the search of the residence, officers located six long guns, one of them being an AK-47 with an illegal 30-round magazine, two crossbows, and hundreds of rounds of miscellaneous ammunition, all of which were seized.

It was learned that Sever was showing off his various weapons to the male guest and fired one slug from a 12 gauge shotgun out an upstairs bedroom window.

Sever has been arrested several times in the span of a year, some of the arrests included threats of violence with firearms including harassment, criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and robbery.

For this incident, Sever was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, a class D felony, and Reckless Endangerment, a class A misdemeanor.

Sever was held in Elmira City lock up and arraigned in Elmira City Court on May 20, and remanded to the Chemung County Jail.