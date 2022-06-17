WELLSBORO, N.Y. (WETM) — The community of Wellsboros weeklong celebration of the blooming of the Laurel will coronate its 2022 Laurel Queen this weekend, as well as host the Laurel Festival Parade, arts and crafts competition, and more.

This Saturday, June 18, 2022, the week-long celebration will conclude with several events. The day will start at 9:00 a.m. with a 10k foot race and 2-mile fun run at Packer Park. At the same time, the festival will host a juried arts & crafts fair and the “International Streets of foods”.

The festival’s parade will start at 2:00 p.m. and will feature high school bands, drum and bugle corps, Shriner’s units, floats, fire trucks, and more from throughout the state.

Finally, at 6:30, the festival will announce the Coronation of 2022 Laurel Queen at the Coolidge Theatre.

On Sunday, a Union Church Service is scheduled to wrap up the event at The Green in Wellsboro.

The full schedule of events can be found below:

Saturday, June 18

9:00 a.m. Radio Interviews with the 2021 PA State Laurel Queen and 2022 Queen Candidates

Airing on KC101.5FM

9:00 a.m. 10K Foot Race and 2-mile Fun Run, Packer Park

9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Juried Arts & Crafts Fair & International Streets of Foods – The Green

1:00 p.m. Mansfield University Sax Alums – The Green (unconfirmed)

2:00 p.m. PA State Laurel Festival Parade

3:00 p.m. Down Beat Percussion – The Green, after the parade (unconfirmed)

6:30 p.m. Coronation of 2022 Laurel Queen, Coolidge Theatre, Deane Center, 104 Main Street

Sunday, June 19

10:30 a.m. Union Church Service, The Green

The festival was first held in 1938 and was started by a local businessman named Larry Woodin, who hoped to boost a sagging economy by promoting the beauty of Pennsylvania’s Grand Canyon. Today’s festival is sponsored by the Wellsboro Foundation, Inc., and administered by the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce. The event is organized by a committee of volunteers who work year-round to ensure its success.