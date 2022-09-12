BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Bath Police have arrested an 83-year-old Allegany County man on sexual abuse charges, saying he used to live in the Village of Bath.

Gerald Tyler, 83, of Bolivar, N.Y. was arrested by Bath Police on September 12 in connection to the case. The arrest report said Tyler used to live on Cedar Street in the Village of Bath.

Tyler was charged with two counts of 1st-degree Sexual Abuse (class-D felonies). He was processed and taken to the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Court on the Superior Court Warrant.

Bath Police said Tyler is scheduled to be arraigned by a Steuben County Court judge on September 13.