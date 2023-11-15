ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – The Spalding Memorial Library is hosting an outdoor Christmas Market at the end of November on Small Business Saturday.

All are invited to stop by the Spalding Memorial Library on Saturday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for an outdoor Christmas Market where various vendors will be set up and other activities will be taking place throughout the day.

Children of all ages are invited to come to visit and get their picture taken with Santa Claus while parents browse through various vendors selling jewelry, pottery, Christmas décor, art prints, handmade items and more. Food will be provided by Dips-N-Flips for people to snack on as they enjoy the day. After the visit, children can take home a grab-and-go Christmas craft kit.

Raffles will be taking place at the market as well, with prizes that include a Char-Broil Gas Grill donated by Horns True Value and a gift basket from Willow Faith. Additionally, there will be the opportunity to choose a tag from the Angel Tree to provide books to kids at risk this holiday season.