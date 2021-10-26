Blood shortage worst in over 10 years; donors can win trip to Hawaii

(WETM/WJET) – Despite ongoing appeals to donors and the public, the American Red Cross emergency blood and platelet shortage continues.
The current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
The Red Cross is urging donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.
Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to donate and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs because the upcoming holiday season always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
People who come to give between Nov. 1-12 will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. The trip includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, tour stops from Honolulu to Maui, a $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation included.
Anybody who comes to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Twin Tiers through November 30:
CHEMUNG COUNTY
- Elmira
- Oct. 28: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., First Presbyterrian Church, 1054 West Clinton Street
- Nov. 18: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Elmira American Legion, 316 Lake Street
- Nov. 22: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., First Presbyterrian Church, 1054 West Clinton Street
- Nov. 23: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street
- Nov. 24: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., West Elmira Fire Department, 1299 West Water Street
- Horseheads
- Oct. 27: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 442, 71 Old Ithaca Road
- Nov. 10: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 35 Arnot Road
- Nov. 24: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 442, 71 Old Ithaca Road
- Nov. 26: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Arnot Mall, 3300 Chambers Road
STEUBEN COUNTY
- Corning
- Nov. 16: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., CCC Spencer Hill Campus, 1 Academic Drive
- Nov. 17: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., CCC Spencer Hill Campus, 1 Academic Drive
- Nov. 22: 11:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m., Emanuel Lutheran Church, 149 West William Street
- Bath:
- Oct. 28: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Bath Community-Dormann Library, 101 West Morris Street
- Nov. 5: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Davenport and Taylor, 7571 State Route 54
- Painted Post:
- Nov. 3: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., United Church of Painted Post, 8201 North Hamilton Street
- Nov. 3: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Forest-View-Gang Mills Fire Department, 125 Forest Drive
- Nov. 4: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Victory Highway Wesleyan Church, 105 Victory Highway
- Nov. 6: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Beartown Road Alliance Church, 21 Beartown Road
- Nov. 19: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Victory Highway Wesleyan Church, 105 Victory Highway
- Hornell
- Nov. 5: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Hornell Family YMCA, 18 Center Street
- Canisteo
- Nov. 23: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., American Legion Post 846, 61 West Main Street
- Wayland
- Nov. 8: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., American Legion, 102 North Main Street
- Hammondsport
- Nov. 27: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Hammondsport Fire Department, 8521 State Route 54
- Addison
- Nov. 27: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Addison Community Center, 13 Community Drive, Suite 103
SCHUYLER COUNTY
- Watkins Glen:
- Oct. 30: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Lakeview Assembly of God, 3601 State Route 14
- Nov. 9: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Watkins Glen Community Center, 155 South Clute Park Drive
- Montour Falls:
- Nov. 2: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schuyler County Human Services, 323 Owego Street
TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y.
- Waverly
- Nov. 11: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street
BRADFORD COUNTY
- Sayre
- Nov. 4: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sayre Elks Club, 117 South Elmer Avenue
- Nov. 23: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sayre Theatre, 205 South Elmer Avenue
- Canton
- Nov. 3: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Canton Moose Lodge, 41 Sullivan Street
- Troy
- Nov. 9: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Troy Fire Company, 1 Firehouse Road
- Towanda
- Nov. 11: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Towanda Fire Company, 101 Elm Street
- Nov. 12: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Fairfield Inn and Suite, 1248 Golden Mile Road
- Warren Center
- Nov. 26: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Warren Center Municipal Buliding, Schoolhouse Road PO Box 52
- Wyalusing
- Nov. 18: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., American Legion post 534, 89 Bowling Alley Road
TIOGA COUNTY
- Lawrenceville
- Oct. 29: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, 6 Franklin Street
- Mansfield
- Nov. 15: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Mansfield Fire Hall, 381 South Main Street