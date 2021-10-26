Blood shortage worst in over 10 years; donors can win trip to Hawaii

(WETM/WJET) – Despite ongoing appeals to donors and the public, the American Red Cross emergency blood and platelet shortage continues.

The current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.

The Red Cross is urging donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.

Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to donate and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs because the upcoming holiday season always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

People who come to give between Nov. 1-12 will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. The trip includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, tour stops from Honolulu to Maui, a $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation included.

Anybody who comes to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.

For more information on how to schedule an appointment, visit the Red Cross website.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the Twin Tiers through November 30:

CHEMUNG COUNTY

Elmira Oct. 28: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., First Presbyterrian Church, 1054 West Clinton Street Nov. 18: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., Elmira American Legion, 316 Lake Street Nov. 22: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., First Presbyterrian Church, 1054 West Clinton Street Nov. 23: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Southport Fire Department, 1001 Carl Street Nov. 24: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., West Elmira Fire Department, 1299 West Water Street

Horseheads Oct. 27: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 442, 71 Old Ithaca Road Nov. 10: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 35 Arnot Road Nov. 24: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 442, 71 Old Ithaca Road Nov. 26: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Arnot Mall, 3300 Chambers Road



STEUBEN COUNTY

Corning Nov. 16: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., CCC Spencer Hill Campus, 1 Academic Drive Nov. 17: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., CCC Spencer Hill Campus, 1 Academic Drive Nov. 22: 11:30 a.m. – 4:20 p.m., Emanuel Lutheran Church, 149 West William Street

Bath: Oct. 28: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Bath Community-Dormann Library, 101 West Morris Street Nov. 5: 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Davenport and Taylor, 7571 State Route 54

Painted Post: Nov. 3: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., United Church of Painted Post, 8201 North Hamilton Street Nov. 3: 12:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Forest-View-Gang Mills Fire Department, 125 Forest Drive Nov. 4: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Victory Highway Wesleyan Church, 105 Victory Highway Nov. 6: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Beartown Road Alliance Church, 21 Beartown Road Nov. 19: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Victory Highway Wesleyan Church, 105 Victory Highway

Hornell Nov. 5: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Hornell Family YMCA, 18 Center Street

Canisteo Nov. 23: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., American Legion Post 846, 61 West Main Street

Wayland Nov. 8: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., American Legion, 102 North Main Street

Hammondsport Nov. 27: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Hammondsport Fire Department, 8521 State Route 54

Addison Nov. 27: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Addison Community Center, 13 Community Drive, Suite 103



SCHUYLER COUNTY

Watkins Glen: Oct. 30: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Lakeview Assembly of God, 3601 State Route 14 Nov. 9: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Watkins Glen Community Center, 155 South Clute Park Drive

Montour Falls: Nov. 2: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Schuyler County Human Services, 323 Owego Street



TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y.

Waverly Nov. 11: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street



BRADFORD COUNTY

Sayre Nov. 4: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sayre Elks Club, 117 South Elmer Avenue Nov. 23: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Sayre Theatre, 205 South Elmer Avenue

Canton Nov. 3: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Canton Moose Lodge, 41 Sullivan Street

Troy Nov. 9: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Troy Fire Company, 1 Firehouse Road

Towanda Nov. 11: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Towanda Fire Company, 101 Elm Street Nov. 12: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Fairfield Inn and Suite, 1248 Golden Mile Road

Warren Center Nov. 26: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Warren Center Municipal Buliding, Schoolhouse Road PO Box 52

Wyalusing Nov. 18: 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., American Legion post 534, 89 Bowling Alley Road



TIOGA COUNTY