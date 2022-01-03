A cold start to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 3RD: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 3RD: 19°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:34 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 4:49 PM

It is a mostly cloudy start to the day but this will not last. An area of high pressure is building into the region from the west which will help keep us dry today and allow for clouds to decrease throughout the day. The other weather story of the day is the cold. We are below average temperature wise today and many woke up into the teens this morning. Temperatures will not increase much with highs only reaching the mid 20s. This is about 10 degrees below average. Overnight, temperatures drop back into the teens with mostly clear conditions. As we head into Tuesday, temperatures rebound into the upper 30s with the help of some sunshine.

Cloud cover returns on Wednesday with an approaching cold front. As this cold front moves in, snow showers advance into the region during the evening hours. Right now, accumulation looks light from these snow showers. Temperatures remain seasonable or slightly above average on Wednesday. After the cold front moves through, temperatures drop back into the low to mid 30s for Thursday. Some clouds linger Thursday but some peeks of sunshine are also possible.

Heading into Friday, we are watching the potential for an area of low pressure to bring some snow chances. As of right now, there is model disagreement but we will watch this closely. Saturday looks like a dry but cloudy day. Rain and snow chances return for Sunday.

Have a great day!

MONDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. PM SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

​​FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 29 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 21

