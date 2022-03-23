WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM)- Back on February 22nd, a three-alarm fire destroyed numerous apartments and businesses on North Main Street in Wayland.

Weeks later, some businesses are still dealing with setbacks. Elizabeth Green, Co-Owner of Hometown Diner and Pizzeria on North Main Street said although there was not too much physical damage to her restaurant, there was a hole in the roof from the fire. Their inventory was also destroyed after being without power for over 24 hours.

Green said, “Insurance doesn’t cover it unfortunately so we have scaled back business a couple days a week until we can get back up. We’ve had to work pretty much all the shifts ourselves. Aside from the really busy days, we are just trying to do everything we can or as much as we can on our own. So it’s been it’s been really difficult.”

While businesses recover, The Wayland United Methodist Church is still collecting donations to help families and businesses that have been impacted.

If you would like to donate the church is accepting checks made payable to The Wayland United Methodist Church, with a note in the memo line specifying: Wayland Fire Victims. The church states the funds will help with, “clothing, shelter expenses, possible relocation expenses, rent or any other financial needs that may arise.” You can mail the donation to the Wayland United Methodist church, 1 East Ave, Wayland NY 14572, or drop off your offering at the church in an envelope labeled: Wayland Fire Victims. There also is an option to donate online.