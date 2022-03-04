A Crash Course for motorcyclists to be held Saturday

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A potentially life saving class is being held this weekend to teach individuals how to handle a motorcycle accident before help arrives.

The class is being held on Saturday, March 5, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Horseheads and is designed to teach motorcyclists and bystanders alike what to do and what not to do at a scene of a crash.

The course is ASM (Accident Scene Management) certified and all classes are taught by certified instructors and medical professionals who ride and teach through the acronym “P.A.C.T.”

P– Prevent Further Injuries- secure the scene, personal precautions, bike lift, when and how to move the victim.

A– Assess the Situation- possible injuries, mechanisms of injury.

C– Contact the EMS – how to give good information that helps get proper help coming.

T– Treat the injured with Life-Sustaining Care – when and how to remove a helmet, how to address external and internal bleeding, spinal immobilization, what takes priority, and more.

If this upcoming class is full, there will be more classes in the future, as soon as March 9th in Binghamton.

The class costs $25 and all course materials and lunch will be provided. Sign up by going to the event registration website here or calling (262) 706-3278

Event Details

9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Central Assembly of God

1 Brenway Dr.

Horseheads, NY