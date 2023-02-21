BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A garage and other property were destroyed at a local daycare in an early morning fire in Bath.

Crews were called out to the fire on Turnpike Road around 5:37 a.m., according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. According to Bath Fire, a detached garage was engulfed in flames when crews arrived, and the fire spread to both the home on the property and another shed. The shed was also destroyed.

The Bath Fire Department said no one was injured in the fire. The Red Cross is helping the family that lived there.

Multiple crews responded and were still on the scene as of 7:00 a.m. These included Avoca, Bath, Hammondsport, Howard, Kanona, Savona, Painted Post, Bath Ambulance, Bath VA, Steuben County Emergency Services, Steuben County Sheriff, and the New York State Police Fire Investigation Team.