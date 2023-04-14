HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A bike giveaway is happening on April 22, 2023, between 10 am – 12 pm at the Hornell Public Library.

Larry Pelkey a retired resident of Hornell decided to learn how to fix bikes and started giving them away in October 2021.

According to Larry, he spent a year funding his hobby on a fixed income until it began gaining traction. He spends most of his time painting and fixing the bikes he acquires until they’re ready for a home.

The money he now receives in donations all goes back to buying more bikes and parts to fix and donate.

And every Saturday he donates bikes to a neighborhood church or the public library. His goal is to get his community into a healthier state.

The Hornell police will also be collaborating with Mr. Pelkey and the Public Library. The police will teach bicycle safety training and you can stop by the station to get fitted for helmets if you need one.

For more information, you can contact Larry’s Bikes at larrysbikes@yahoo.com and to attend the event the Hornell Public Library is located at 64 Genesee St. Hornell, NY 14843. You can also reach them by calling 1(607) 324-1210.