A late season snow impacted high elevations of the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A late season snowfall brought some decent snow to higher elevated portions of Central New York and Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Just up towards Harris Hill the entire ground was covered around noon. Elevation really determined how much snow we saw. This late season snow is also a reminder to pump the brakes on planting outdoors.

“This time of year our biggest battle with customers is they want to jump the gun and plant just because we have gotten some warm temperatures. This is the problem we run into. Last year we even had snow during the first week of May,” said florist Charlie Todd.

Charlie says Memorial Day is the general rule for planting outdoors since snow was the scene today and we run this risk through May even though temperatures genrally get warmer.