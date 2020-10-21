A local business kicks off fundraiser for childhood cancer

As we head into the holiday season, many people give back to those in need. One local business is doing just that and taking it a step further. P’s Macarons in Horseheads kicked off a fundraising event on Wednesday that will continue for the next two months through the holiday season. Proceeds will directly support Emery’s Memory Foundation, a foundation that benefits families fighting childhood cancer and is close to the owners’ hearts.

Owner of P’s Macarons, Coleman Mccloskey, shared his inspiration as to why they are holding this fundraiser, “We thought the idea was amazing. We have two children, a two year old and a four year old, so it really hits close to home. We have really really good customers and we really value them a lot so this was our way – we wanted to do something big for what we think is one of the best causes out there.”

The business community has come together to help support their mission in helping fight childhood cancer, with numerous businesses donating prizes for this fundraiser. A list of our vendors that donated gift cards/items are On A Roll, Grist Iron, Morty’s Hot Spot, Bee’s Sweets, Cake Cravings, KT’s Quintessential Chaos, Crazy Crafty Chicks, Celvan & Stella, Wildly Nurtured, K’s Little Pretties, Bella’s Bowtique, Aszur Morgan with Young Living, Lemongrass Spa, Finger Lakes Chocolate, and more to come.

The drawing will be Saturday December 12th, 2020 and the grand prize is a $50 gift card to P’s Macarons and a Versa smart watch. 2nd place wins a basket with all of the gift cards and products from all of our vendors with a value of $400. Some items are Christmas themed due to the date of the drawing and the fact that some items could be gifted. For a specific list of items and values of gift cards please visit P’s Macarons Facebook page. Tickets can be purchased in person at P’s Macarons at 18 Old Ithaca Rd. Horseheads, NY 14845.