PAINTED POST N.Y. (WETM) – Massi’s Gardens and Landscaping is a fourth-generation business operating for 95 years.

In its earlier years, Massi’s was a greenhouse that started with vegetables and geraniums and after years and a few generations, it evolved into a garden center.

“1928 is the year my great-grandfather started the business, and we’ve been at this location since 1975, ” said Lisa.

According to Lisa Massi, the Owner and President the business was once located in Corning until the flood of 1972, and they relocated to Painted Post in 1975.

They specialize in landscaping and plant nursery helping you create a landscape that speaks to your personality Lisa mentioned.

Lisa said, the key to their success has been great staff and help from the community as the business kept growing over the years.

“I mean, you can get the stuff at box stores for a lot less money, but you’re not going to get the kind of service and quality you’re going to get here,” said Rick Davis, owner of Crystal Cleaners.