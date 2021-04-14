A local doctor’s opinion on exercising after the COVID vaccine

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – By now we know that there is a wide range of possible side effects you might get after receiving any COVID vaccine. Many believe resting will minimize the side effects, but what about if you are feeling okay? Exercising the couple days after your vaccine dose might not be a bad thing but it really all depends on how you are feeling. Dr. Scalzone from Guthrie Hospital shares his take on working out after the vaccine.

“There are really no restrictions on your activity after being vaccinated. Some people may not feel well for a few hours afterwards. Certainly if they chose to be less active there’s no harm there either. But we certainly don’t think there is anything specific that they should not do after your vaccination. If you feel well, live your normal life and do your normal activities, with the exception of having to stay masked and social distance and avoid those large groups,” said Scalzone.

The takeaway from this being working out is perfectly okay but you just might not get the best exercise in if you aren’t feeling one hundred percent.