ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Christina Sulcer lost her husband Jesse Sulcer unexpectedly two years ago on October 2nd, 2020, leaving her to raise their two sons Jesse Jr. and Caleb.

Jesse was the owner of 607 hot plates in Elmira heights. Both of their sons play on the Corning small fry football team. Two years to the day of Jesse’s passing, their youngest son Caleb had a football game. They surprised Christina with an outpouring amount of love and support. All the teammates helmets were inscribed with Jesse’s name.

“It’s been hard for them,” Christina said. “Just the fact that people do things out of kindness shows them that there still is good people out there because you know, kids deal with a lot.”

Caleb & Jesse jr. have fond memories of their dad.

“He taught me a lot of stuff … about football & how to tie my shoes.” Caleb said.