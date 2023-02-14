ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – David Webster a former Art Teacher from Athens Area High School finds a way to pay it forward every year.

He received a heart transplant almost 10 years ago. Now with the second chance he has been given, He speaks with students about the importance of becoming an organ donor and saving lives.

For every 1 donor 8 lives can be saved. A lung, heart, pancreas, liver, kidney, Corneas, bone marrow and even skin can be donated.

The organization he volunteers for is called C.O.R.E. The Center for Organ Recovery and Education they strive to save and heal lives through donations.

David Webster shares, “While I was in the hospital a gentleman from C.O.R.E. came to me that had a transplant himself. He became a volunteer, and he gave me a pin. I still have that pin it’s just a way to pay it forward.

He also adds, “We’ve been given a gift and there are so many people waiting for that gift that you know what it’s like to be in their shoes. And we want to go out and do whatever we can to help.”