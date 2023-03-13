ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In honor of Women’s History Month we speak with Georgia Verdier. She is a prominent member of our community but also the President of the Elmira/Corning branch of the NAACP.

Ms. Verdier grew up being a community activist, as she says “I’m kind of like NAACP baby. I came from a family who were very involved in the civil rights movement. My family are mostly all life members of the NAACP, so I grew up with that concept that it is important to get involved.”

Georgia worked for the New York State Department of Mental Health for over 30 years. She is a board member of the Equal Opportunity Program and Chemung County League of Women Voters.

She says ” Life is a journey and were learning from the time we are born until the time we transition. Don’t ever think you’ve arrived because there are new things, new ideas and thoughts. All types of newness on a daily basis. So, if you think you have arrived, you stop learning and growing. Even though you might not have started where you thought you should you’ll eventually get there.”