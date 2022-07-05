ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The summer season started off with a few rounds of rain showers across the Twin Tiers, but overall, Elmira residents witnessed a drier-than-normal June.

According to data recorded at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, Elmira was dry for more than half of June. In other words, there were 17 days with no rainfall. Out of the 13 days with rainfall, only one day had over 1 inch of rainfall recorded while the other days had under a half an inch recorded. Overall, 2.60 inches of rainfall was recorded for the entirety of June, which is close to an inch below the average.

The abnormally dry start to summer may have affected some fields of grass and crops across the area. Experts at the National Weather Service say that it might still be too early to see dramatic results.

“The U.S. Drought Monitor did put the area under an abnormally dry situation which I think is really focused on just the lack of precipitation,” said Jim Brewster, hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Binghamton. “I did hear that lawns may be turning a little bit brown, but for June, it may be a little bit early. We usually tend to see that later in July, August, and September.”

Jim adds that despite the dry weather this past month, water levels in the rivers have been normal. There has been enough rainfall for water to runoff in the rivers and be seeped through the ground.

Farmers have also been seeing a lot of good signs with their crops this past month as well. Dan Hurley of Bradley Farms stated near the end of June that his crops are better off without a lot of rain because too much rainfall can hurt the growth process.

According to climatology, Elmira typically gets less precipitation in the summer compared to other cities in the Twin Tiers. Long term forecasts call for normal amounts of precipitation in Elmira for the rest of the season. With that said, residents can likely expect a fairly dry period to hold out into September.