ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As moderate to heavy snow impacts the Twin Tiers, some roads this afternoon may be more dangerous than others.

On Wednesday, January 25th, the Twin Tiers received its second major snowstorm for the same week. According to the National Weather Service, the storm is predicted to move northeastward and bring 4 to 6 inches across much of the region, but only 3 to 4 inches near the Finger Lakes.

If you are planning on going out this afternoon, the major roads would be more preferable. This includes Lake Street and Clemens Center Parkway in Elmira and Denison Parkway in Corning. These roads are a top priority for plow drivers, and many of them are clear of snow. Take it slow though, because there is still plenty of slush.

Some of the residential roads still need some work, including West 1st Street in Elmira. This road, as of 12:00 PM on Wednesday, January 25th, is mostly covered in snow. Skidding can more than likely happen on roads like these when someone hits their brakes.

18 News will continue to provide updates as the day progresses.