A look back at 2020 weather in the Twin Tiers

Now that 2020 has come to a close, let’s take a look back at how the year in weather compared to previous years on record here in the Twin Tiers.

The mean annual temperature was warmer than average coming in about two degrees above the normal at 49.5 degrees. Meteorologist Mike Pellerito from the National Weather Service in Binghamton helps explain what people may take away from the year.

“Temperatures were a little bit warmer than the prior year about two degrees above average, which isn’t huge, but it is a little bit above average. I do think that one impression though that people may come away with is it was fairly warm during the summer, especially for Elmira and the Finger Lakes Region. One of the factors on that is we had a bit of a drought develop,” said Pellerito.

The drought we experienced during the summer months meant there were a larger number of days during the summer that were sunny and dry, which lead to warmer temperatures.

The overall precipitation for the year came in at 34.19 inches about 6 inches under the average of 39.94 inches with almost 5 inches coming in last minute to make up the deficit during the month of December.