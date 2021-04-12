A Los Panchos Restaurant Food Truck is on the way

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – If you travel to any large city you will find out how common food trucks are in their economy. Here in the Southern Tier another local business is taking a page from that book and going mobile. Los Panchos Restaurant is preparing to open a food truck this spring! After a COVID setback, Manager Cisco Elores explained to 18 News how long this has been in the works and why they are venturing into mobile business.

“We had this in the plan pre COVID. COVID brought up some challenges but still the plan was to invest in the opportunity as another revenue stream for the business and for the area,” said Flores.

Los Panchos is hoping to have the truck up and running by late this month or early may and are focusing on the Wisner Park Market to help kick them off.