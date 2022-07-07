AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 7TH: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 7TH: 57°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:39 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Happy Thursday! This morning, some are waking up mostly clear while others are seeing some low-level clouds. Today is a mainly dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures reaching the mid 80s with muggy conditions. During the evening and early overnight, an isolated light shower is possible. Throughout the overnight hours, we stay dry and mostly cloudy. Lows tonight are in the low 60s. Friday is a mostly cloudy end to the week with once again an isolated shower possible in the evening. Highs reach the mid 80s on Friday.

For the weekend, sunshine is with us and so is dry weather. Temperatures are near average this weekend with comfortable conditions. Monday is a mix of sun and clouds day and we stay dry. A breezy southwest wind ushers in moisture and warmer air for the beginning and middle of the next week. We start to feel the humidity again on Tuesday and temperatures are in the upper 80s. Shower and thunderstorm chances return for the day as well. Wednesday sees a continuation of showers and thunderstorms. Humid conditions and temperatures remain in the mid 80s for Wednesday.

Have an amazing day!

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. ISO. LIGHT SHOWERS LATE

HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. EVENING SHOWERS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 78 LOW: 51

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

