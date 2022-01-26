A mix of sun and clouds today with Arctic air returning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 26TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 26TH: 15°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 5:15 PM

Arctic air has returned to the Twin Tiers with temperatures this morning in the single digits and negatives. Highs today will only reach the teens. Today will also be a mix of sun and clouds type of day. Dry weather holds tonight with partly cloudy conditions. The big story will be the cold tonight. Lows will drop into the negatives with feels like temperatures in the negative teens for some locations. Thursday is another cold morning but we see some sunshine through parts of the morning and early afternoon. Clouds increase late day Thursday ahead of our next weather system. Highs on Thursday reach back into the 20s.

An area of low pressure and its associated cold front will move in Thursday night into Friday morning and bring some snow showers with it. After the cold front exits late Friday morning, we stay dry for the rest of the day but hold onto cloudy conditions. Due to that cold front, highs only reach the teens on Saturday. It is a dry weekend with mostly cloudy and breezy conditions. Monday and Tuesday also look dry with temperatures reaching above or near freezing for highs.

Have an awesome day!

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 19 LOW: -6

THURSDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, BREEZY

HIGH: 26 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 5

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY

HIGH: 15 LOW: 3

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY

HIGH: 23 LOW: 6

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

