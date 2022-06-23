AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 23RD: 80°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 23RD: 55°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:32 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Happy Thursday! Dry air is filtering in this morning. This dry air will keep us dry during the morning and break apart some of the lingering clouds. Today will become more of a mix of sun and clouds day. A cold front is stalled across the area and will be a focal point for lingering moisture this afternoon. Showers develop during the afternoon and into early tonight. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Generally, the showers will be light but a heavier pocket of rain is possible with any thunderstorm that does develop. Overnight, we are partly cloudy but dry. Some patchy fog is possible late overnight and into early Friday morning.

Sunshine returns for Friday and we stay dry. Temperatures are in the low to mid 80s Friday. The heat increases over the weekend with high in the upper 80s to near 90 and we also feel the humidity. It is a sunny start to the weekend but clouds increase for Sunday. This is ahead of a cold front that moves in late day Sunday and into Monday morning. The front brings showers and thunderstorm potential.

Behind the front, we are cooler and get a break from the humidity. Clouds also decrease late day Monday. Sunshine makes a comeback for Tuesday and Wednesday. We warm up on Wednesday back to the low 80s.

Have a great day!

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. PM SHOWERS/ISO. STORM

HIGH: 75 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 57

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 90 LOW: 61

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO START, DECREASING CLOUDS LATE. AM LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 77 LOW: 51

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 76 LOW: 51

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

