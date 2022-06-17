AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 17TH: 79°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 17TH: 54°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:31 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:46 PM

Happy Friday! Quiet weather with us today as we are mostly sunny and dry. Humidity also decreases throughout the day. By this evening, a weak boundary pushes in from the North which results in isolated showers being possible. These showers will be light and isolated. Overnight, clouds increase and we are mainly dry. There is just that potential for those isolated showers early. Lows tonight are in the upper 40s.

For this weekend, we are cooler, comfortable, and dry. Clouds start our Saturday but dry air filters in for the afternoon. Sunshine makes a comeback for the afternoon and evening. Sunday is a mostly sunny and dry day. As for temperatures, we are in the mid to upper 60s for the weekend.

Clouds build for Monday and shower chances return Monday night. A warming trend begins Monday as well. We rise into the 80s on Tuesday and shower chances continue as our next frontal system moves in. The humidity returns for Wednesday and Thursday while we also rise into the mid 80s. Shower and thunderstorm potential remains for both days.

Have an amazing weekend!

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE LATE DAY. BREEZY

HIGH: 80 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: AM CLOUDS, PM SUN & BREEZY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY & BREEZY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 46

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 85 LOW: 59

