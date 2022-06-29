AVERAGE HIGH FOR JUNE 29TH: 81°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JUNE 29TH: 56°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:34 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Happy Wednesday! It is a quiet start to the day with just some high-level clouds. By the late morning and into the afternoon, clouds start to increase. This is ahead of a weak cold front during the afternoon and into the early evening. An isolated light passing shower or thunderstorm is possible. Generally, most will stay dry. As for temperatures, highs reach the low 80s today. Overnight, clouds decrease, we are dry, and lows are in the mid 50s. Thursday is a mostly sunny day with dry weather. Temperatures start to increase Thursday into the mid 80s with muggy conditions. Friday is hot and humid. Highs reach the low 90s and we are humid.

Changes move into Friday night as a cold front enters the area. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorm develop Friday night and hold into Saturday. It will also be breezy on Friday. Saturday is when that cold front moves through. Showers and thunderstorms continue into the early evening on Saturday but we dry out Saturday night. Sunshine returns for Sunday and holds for the holiday. Sunday and Monday are the better days for the long holiday weekend as we stay dry and see sunshine. Shower and thunderstorm chances move in for Tuesday.

Have an amazing day!

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. PASSING SHOWER/STORM POSSIBLE

HIGH: 81 LOW: 56

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 86 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: HOT & HUMID. OVERNIGHT SHOWERS/STORMS

HIGH: 92 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS/ISO. T-STORMS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter