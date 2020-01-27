A preview of Notre Dame High School’s open house

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This morning we were joined by Deborah Franklin, Head of School and Joseph Palladino, Assistant to the Head of School and Athletic Director to discuss Notre Dame High School’s Open House on Tuesday.

The Open House is on Tuesday starting at 6:30. Students will be available to offer tours. Parents and facility members will also be there to answer any questions.

Tuition for Notre Dame is negotiated depending on the family’s circumstances. After discussing with the family, Palladino and Franklin would then come up with a fee that works best with both parties.

There are many programs at Notre Dame such as having over 20 sports programs, robotics and performing arts.

The students that attend Notre Dame come from 15 area school districts.