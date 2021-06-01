A quick look at boating safety as boating season begins

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation Monday allowing veterans to qualify for state benefits after a diagnosis of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), a traumatic brain injury or disclosure of military sexual trauma from any person licensed to provide health care services in New York State. Previously, veterans had to be diagnosed by a provider at the Department of Veteran Affairs.

This legislation removes barriers from access to care and builds on the Restoration of Honor Act, signed in 2019, that allowed additional discharged veterans to receive benefits for certain qualifying conditions.