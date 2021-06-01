A quick look at boating safety as boating season begins

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Memorial Day was the official start to boating season and the weather is changing back to acceptable temperatures right in time. There are some things you will need as you head back out on the water this week. The three biggest things to bring on board are life jackets for every single boater, a fire extinguisher and flares. There’s also some work that needs to be done on the boat itself. Check and replace any fuel lines and leaks if necessary. They can cause explosions or fires. Another thing to keep in mind as we head into the summer months is to monitor the weather forecast. If you hear thunder get yourself right back to land.