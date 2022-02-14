A quiet but cold start to the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 14TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 14TH: 17°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:02 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:40 PM

Good morning! It is a quiet but cold start to the morning. Many are waking up in the single digits with highs today only reaching the upper teens. We are also waking up mostly clear. Clouds will increase today and with a northwest wind, stray lake-effect snow showers are possible. Overnight, we turn mostly clear but cold. Temperatures drop to near zero overnight. Clouds increase on Tuesday with stray lake-effect snow showers being possible at times. The snow showers on Monday and Tuesday will be light and even just some flurries at times. Highs on Tuesday reach the upper 20s.

Once again clouds increase on Wednesday. This time they stick around as an area of low-pressure moves in. Temperatures also increase well above average Wednesday with highs in the mid 40s. It gets even warmer Thursday with highs in the mid 50s. Rain returns Thursday as that area of low-pressure moves through. The fronts associated with this area of low pressure are strong; this is why temperatures reach into the 50s with the warm front, and then we drop down to the 30s after the cold front. Due to the drop in temperatures, we see some rain and snow showers Friday morning as that area of low-pressure exits. Our highs remain in the 30s through the weekend. There is a slight chance for showers on Saturday, otherwise, we are dry for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY LAKE-EFFECT

HIGH: 19 LOW: 2

TUESDAY: MIX OF SUN & CLOUDS, STAY LAKE-EFFECT

HIGH: 28 LOW: 11

WEDNESDAY: BUILDING CLOUD COVER, BREEZY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN, BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 21

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE, RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS EARLY, BREEZY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 11

SATURDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

