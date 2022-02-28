A quiet start to the workweek with active weather quick to return

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 28TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 28TH: 20°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:42 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:57 PM

It is a quiet but colder start to the workweek. Highs today rise into the upper 20s today. We see some sunshine today but clouds are quick to return this evening. This is with a front moving through. Stubborn clouds hold for Tuesday but a warm-up is in-store for us on Tuesday with highs in the 40s. Rain and snow shower chances return Tuesday late day with a weak area of low pressure moving through. Clouds continue on Wednesday ahead of yet again another area of low pressure bringing that chance for rain and snow showers late day Wednesday. Temperatures for Wednesday rise into the 40s.

Drier weather returns for the end of the workweek but clouds remain. Temperatures are also in the 30s for the end of the workweek. Active weather makes a comeback for Saturday and Sunday. This is with an area of low pressure. Rain and snow showers start on Saturday and the heaviest of rain will fall on Saturday night. Rain showers linger into Sunday. It will also be warmer this weekend. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid 40s while we reach the mid 50s on Sunday.

Have an amazing day!

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, LINGERING SHOWERS/FLURRIES EARLY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 17

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS LATE DAY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, LATE DAY RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS EARLY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 10

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 33

