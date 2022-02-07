A quiet start to the workweek with snow showers moving in for Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 7TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 7TH: 16°

MONDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

MONDAY’S SUNSET: 5:31 PM

Quiet weather continues today with an area of high pressure in place. Some high-level clouds continue to move in throughout the day but we stay dry. Temperatures rise above average today with highs reaching near 40. A cold front moves in tonight with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Scattered snow showers move in late overnight into tomorrow. These snow showers will be light and trace amounts are expected. Highs tomorrow reach near freezing tomorrow due to that cold front.

For the middle of the week, an area of low pressure moves in Wednesday into Thursday which brings some rain and snow showers. Above average temperatures return Wednesday with highs near 40 and the upper 30s holding through the beginning of the weekend. Dry but cloudy weather for Friday ahead of another area of low pressure that moves in for Saturday. This area of low pressure brings some rain and snow showers with it. Below average temperatures return Sunday with highs in the 20s. Stubborn cloud cover also holds Sunday.

Have a great day!

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. PM RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 18

​​FRIDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 38 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 24 LOW: 5

