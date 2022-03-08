A quieter weather day before snow chances return for Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 8TH: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 8TH: 22°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:29 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:06 PM

We had quite the active weather on Monday but quieter weather is returning today. Yesterday’s cold front brought strong winds, rain, and thunderstorms to the Twin Tiers. Now we are behind the cold front and seeing a northwest wind ushering in lake-effect clouds and snow showers. These snow showers stick with us through the morning but will generally be light. As the afternoon rolls around, temperatures reach near 40 and the snow showers diminish. Drier air moves in and allows for a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight, we start out clear but clouds are quick to return as our next weather system advances into the region. Lows tonight are in the mid 20s. Snow returns for Wednesday as our next area of low pressure moves in. The system moves in Wednesday around 7:00-8:00am and holds throughout the day. By 7:00-8:00PM, the system moves out. Even with highs near 40 on Wednesday, we are still talking about the main precipitation type being snow. Rain may mix in at times, especially in valley locations. A general 1-3 inches of snow is expected from this system with lower totals in valleys and higher totals in the higher elevations.

After our area of low pressure exits Wednesday night, quiet weather returns for the end of the week. It is a dry end to the week but stubborn clouds are with us. Thursday is a mix of sun and clouds day and cloudy conditions move in for Friday. Active weather returns for Saturday as our next storm moves in bringing rain and snow to the Twin Tiers. There is still a bit of uncertainty with this system and we will continue to monitor the system as the event gets closer. This storm will be intensifying, so windy conditions are expected for Saturday. Breezy conditions hold for Sunday and clouds also hold for the day but we stay dry. Temperatures over the weekend are back into the 30s. There is a slight chance for showers on Monday but we are also warmer as highs reach the upper 40s.

Have a great day!

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS, LINGERING LAKE-EFFECT EARLY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF SNOW

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE OF RAIN & SNOW, WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, BREEZY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

MONDAY: CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter