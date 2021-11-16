“A Rocky Mountain Christmas” John Denver tribute show coming to Wellsboro

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – At 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, Ted Vigil will present “A Rocky Mountain Christmas,” a holiday show tribute to John Denver, in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

Vigil has been performing his John Denver tribute show since 2007 and will perform some of Denver’s most famous tunes, such as “Rocky Mountain High”, “Christmas is for Cowboys”, “Back Home Again”, “Sunshine on My Shoulders”, “Eagles and Horses” and “Christmas Like a Lullaby.”

Virgil has performed across the country and played twice for Denver’s own “Windstar Foundation” in Aspen, Colorado.

Admission is $25. For more information or for tickets, call 570-724-6220 or visit www.deanecenter.com. Children 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanying a paying adult; however, seats must be reserved for all attending