A roundup of the record setting rainfall this July

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – This summer was one for the record books. While in 2020 we were dealing with a moderate drought across the Twin Tiers, this summer we are dealing with extreme rainfall and in some locations across upstate New York even record setting. Binghamton was one of those locations receiving 9.82 inches of rain in July, marking it the wettest July in history.

Meteorologist Adam Gill from the National Weather Service shared with 18 News why this was the case. “We had southwest flow, bringing in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and the Tropics that resulted in really high precipitable water values that we use to measure how heavy the rainfall could be. So whenever we did have a thunderstorm, it was very heavy rainfall rates of one to two inches per hour, or more,” said Gill.

Here in Elmira, we picked up 7.14 inches of rain in July at the airport, marking it the third wettest July in history for area.