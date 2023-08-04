 The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of 
     Northwestern Connecticut
     Much of Massachusetts
     Far southern Maine
     Central and southern New Hampshire
     Northwestern New Jersey
     Central and eastern New York
     Parts of central and eastern Pennsylvania
     Central and southern Vermont
     Coastal Waters

   * Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 1205 PM until
     800 PM EDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible
     Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are forecast to continue to develop across
   portions of Pennsylvania and New York and into New England early
   this afternoon, intensifying and evolving into clusters/bands of
   storms with time.  Large hail up to golf ball size, and wind gusts
   locally exceeding 60 MPH are expected with the strongest storms.

   The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 110
   statute miles east and west of a line from 25 miles north northwest
   of Lebanon NH to 35 miles southeast of State College PA. For a
   complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline
   update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU4).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are
   favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area.
   Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening
   weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible
   warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce
   tornadoes.