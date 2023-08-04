The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of Northwestern Connecticut Much of Massachusetts Far southern Maine Central and southern New Hampshire Northwestern New Jersey Central and eastern New York Parts of central and eastern Pennsylvania Central and southern Vermont Coastal Waters * Effective this Friday afternoon and evening from 1205 PM until 800 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging wind gusts to 65 mph possible Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...Thunderstorms are forecast to continue to develop across portions of Pennsylvania and New York and into New England early this afternoon, intensifying and evolving into clusters/bands of storms with time. Large hail up to golf ball size, and wind gusts locally exceeding 60 MPH are expected with the strongest storms. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 110 statute miles east and west of a line from 25 miles north northwest of Lebanon NH to 35 miles southeast of State College PA. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU4). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.