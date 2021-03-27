A striking activity thrives in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Professional Bowling Association is in the Crystal City this weekend for a Senior PBA 50 tournament. It kicked off yesterday with the Pro-Am and bowlers competed in round one of the tournament. The final round will be bowled tomorrow.

“By bringing the PBA here, we brought in 75 people plus their families, they’re staying in hotels eating in our restaurants is great for the economy,” Director of Bowling Services Bobby Downing said.

This is the first time the PBA has made its way to Corning and the community responded. The Friday night Pro-Am sold out, which was special for organizers to see.

“I always knew if we had a tournament here that it would be a great response,” Professional Bowler Ryan Shafer added.

“We were fortunate to have a program last night and we were maxed out at 105 bowlers,” Downing continued.

A sell out like this rarely happens, according to Downing and the PBA. Organizers put the event together in less than a month, and the PBA said the tournament is a wonderful accomplishment for the city.

Crystal Lanes has been open for more than 60 years and a global pandemic did not slow them down.

“Corning has always been blessed to be so fond of its bowling,” Downing added.

Downing and Shafer said they have seen a spike in bowlers from the professional to the beginner levels.

“Our phones started ringing like we’re running a telethon, so we’ve been quite busy. We could fill another 40 lanes if we had them on weekends. It’s a, it’s been a true blessing,” Downing said.

Just like other sports, these professionals come out for the love of the game.

“It’s kind of like golf. There’s always one or two shots a day that make you come back,” Shafer concluded.

The final round of the tournament is Sunday, March 28 at Crystal Lanes in Corning. The public is encouraged to attend.