A very cold Friday with sunshine returning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR JANUARY 21ST: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JANUARY 21ST: 15°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:27 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:09 PM

What a frigid start to the day! Temperatures near zero or into the negatives to start our day. We are also seeing some lake-effect snow showers off of the Finger Lakes which is causing light accumulation and some reduced visibility. This is something to be aware of this morning. These snow showers and lake-enhanced cloud cover will decrease throughout the morning. An area of high pressure builds in throughout the day and leads to sunshine this afternoon. This sunshine has little impact on our temperatures which will only rise into the mid teens today. Feels like temperatures will be in the single digits this afternoon. Overnight, temperatures drop well into the negatives with feels like temperatures even lower. Sky conditions will be mostly clear. Sunshine returns again tomorrow morning with temperatures into the mid 20s. Clouds build in Saturday afternoon ahead of a warm front and cold front that moves in Sunday.

Snow shower chances for Sunday as those fronts move through. These snow showers will generally be in the morning and drier conditions return in the afternoon. Clouds do linger into the afternoon though. Accumulation from these snow showers will be light. More snow showers return Monday in the afternoon and evening as an area of low pressure moves in. Highs on Monday are into the upper 20s. Tuesday is a little more seasonable with temperatures into the low to mid 30s. Snow showers continue into Tuesday as that area of low pressure moves through. Accumulation looks light from this area of low pressure. For Wednesday and Thursday, an area of high pressure moves in. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with some sunshine on Thursday.

Have a great day!

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS, COLD

HIGH: 15 LOW: -7

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: GENERALLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 3

MONDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, PM SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 7

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 20 LOW: -2

THURSDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 8

