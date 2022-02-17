A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of the Twin Tiers from Thursday evening until Friday morning
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST FRIDAY…
- WHAT: Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
- WHERE: In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. In New York, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.
- WHEN: From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM EST Friday.
- IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Gusty winds are expected to develop ahead of a cold front moving through the area Thursday night. Higher elevations will have the best chance to see the strongest wind gusts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY…
- WHAT: Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with occasional gusts between 45 and to 55 mph expected.
- WHERE: Portions of central Pennsylvania.
- WHEN: From 6 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Friday.
- IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Travelers in high profile vehicles could experience difficult driving conditions, especially in areas exposed to strong cross winds from the south, and locations just to the north of gaps in the ridges.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.