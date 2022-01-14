A winter storm watch is in effect for the Twin Tiers Sunday afternoon into Monday afternoon
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:
….WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON….
- WHAT: For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches or more is possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
- WHERE: In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga and Broome counties.
- WHEN: For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.
- IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON…
- WHAT: For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible.
- WHERE: Portions of central Pennsylvania.
- WHEN: For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.
- IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.