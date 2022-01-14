A winter storm watch is in effect for the Twin Tiers Sunday afternoon into Monday afternoon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Forecast Discussion

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

….WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON….

  • WHAT: For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches or more is possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
  • WHERE: In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga and Broome counties.
  • WHEN: For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.
  • IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON…

  • WHAT: For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches or more possible.
  • WHERE: Portions of central Pennsylvania.
  • WHEN: For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.
  • IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now