A Winter’s Dream-An Elmira Holiday Event

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Elmira Holiday Parade is back, but with a twist.

The Downtown Elmira Holiday Committee brings Elmira, “A Winter’s Dream”. The intention is to keep the tradition of the parade alive with a few modifications. The Elmira Downtown Holiday Parade and Home for the Holidays will become “A Winter’s Dream”. This is taking place on November 26 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and will kick off the holiday season.

A Winter’s Dream takes place in Wisner Park and North Main Street from Church Street to Water Street. The floats will be on display illuminated with bright colorful lights and community favorite characters.

This holiday event will have something for the whole family. There will be music, a book giveaway, hot chocolate, the annual tree lighting, and an appearance from Santa Claus.