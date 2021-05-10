AAA: Average price of gas in NY hits $3 per gallon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the latest information from AAA, New York’s average gas price has reached $3/gallon.

That jump of five cents since last week is three cents above the national average of $2.97. The national average, which isn’t far under New York’s, was seven cents lower a week ago.

At this time last year, the national average was $1.84, while New York’s was $2.16.

Here are the average prices at different places across upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.94 (up five cents since last week)(up $0.74 since last year)

Binghamton – $2.96 (up six cents since last week)(up $0.80 since last year)

Buffalo – $2.93 (up five cents since last week)(up $0.74 since last year)

Elmira – $2.94 (up five cents since last week) (up $1.01 since last year)

Ithaca – $2.95 (up five cents since last week)(up $0.81 since last year)

Rochester – $2.97 (up six cents since last week) (up $0.78 since last year)

Rome – $3.03 (up six cents since last week)(up $0.91 since last year)

Syracuse – $2.94 (up five cents since last week)(up $0.88 since last year)

Watertown – $3.03 (up six cents since last week)(up $0.91 since last year)

Williamsport, PA – $3.09 (upright cents since last week)( up $1.15 since last year)

This noticeable jump in gas prices could be blamed on a cyber attack that led to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.

“The situation has led to an increase in oil prices and gas prices, which were already on the rise due to spring demand. The impact will be based on the amount of time the pipeline is shut down – if the pipeline reopens in a matter of days, little disruption is expected. However, a longer shutdown could result in supply concerns and other issues. In 2016, the pipeline shutdown after an explosion, and gas prices increased, but there were no other problems in this region.” AAA

AAA says this “pipeline runs from Texas to New Jersey and supplies about half of the fuel that is used on the East Coast.”

