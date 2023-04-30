ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — AARP will be holding a free paper shredding event in Elmira this Saturday.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on May 6, people in the Elmira area will be able to take old documents to the AARP event for shredding. All documents will be shredded on-site for free. There is a limit of three small bags or boxes per person. Magazines, cardboard, and materials that could damage the shredders will not be accepted. The event will end early if the truck fills up.

AARP is hosting shredding events across New York State to help people protect themselves from fraud and identity theft. The Elmira event will be at the New Beginnings United Methodist Church, located at 300 East Miller St.

Those who wish to attend can register using this link up until the end of the event. Registering does require an account on the AARP website but does not require AARP membership.