ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Able2 is asking the community to help keep those in need warm through the winter by donating clothing.

The “Able2 Keep Warm” clothing drive will be accepting new or gently used coats, hoodies, sweaters, hats, scarves, socks, boots, blankets, and sleeping bags from Nov. 14 through Dec. 8. These donations can be dropped off at 398 Old Ithaca Rd. in Horseheads or at 1118 Charles St. in Elmira.

All donations will go to the Sister’s Keeper or the Transformation Center of Elmira to help local individuals and families facing adversity.